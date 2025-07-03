Seven members of the House of Representatives, Akwa Ibom State caucus, on Thursday, have defected from the opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers were elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Their defection was announced in separate letters addressed to the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

The defecting lawmakers are Unyime Idem, Martin Esin, Paul Ekpo, Uduak Alphonsos, Eteh Ikpong, Emmanuel Udom and Okon Bassey.

The exit of the Akwa Ibom lawmakers is coming a few weeks after the defection of the Akwa Ibom governor, Umo Eno, from the PDP to the APC.