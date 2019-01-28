Ekiti guber: Election tribunal delivers judgement today

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Monday for judgement in the petition filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

Olusola is challenging the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Fayemi as the winner of the election.

In an over 700-page petition, Olusola had asked the Ekiti Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to declare him as the winner of the election “having scored the majority of lawful votes.”

The tribunal had reportedly communicated the date to parties in the matter.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Ekiti State, Mr Jackson Adebayo, confirmed the date to our correspondent.

The Chief Press Secretary to Fayemi, Yinka Oyebode, also confirmed that the judgement had been fixed for Monday.

Olusola had, while filing the petition, said his mandate was hijacked by “political desperadoes.”