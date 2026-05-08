The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed speculations that it has entered into a pact with former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The party insisted that consultations on its presidential ticket were still ongoing.

The party said it was keeping its doors open to high-profile politicians across party lines, including former governors, ex-ministers and serving lawmakers interested in joining its platform ahead of the next general election.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, the Deputy National Spokesman of the NDC, Abdulmumin Abdulsalam, said the party had not zoned its presidential ticket and had yet to take any decision regarding a possible Jonathan candidacy.

According to him, the NDC remained committed to broad consultations and consensus-building as it positions itself as an emerging force in the country’s political landscape.

“The NDC is a party that believes in merging ideas and consultations across boards. I can categorically tell you that we have not zoned the presidential ticket. Consultations are still ongoing since politics is a dynamic game,” he said.

Abdulsalam added that the party was already attracting interest from influential political figures, including members of the ruling party.

“As I speak to you, we are still expecting high-profile personalities, including former governors, ex-ministers, serving and former lawmakers, even from the ruling party.

“The NDC is the beautiful bride that everybody wants to have right now,” he stated.

Reacting to reports that the NDC could be considering Jonathan as its presidential flagbearer, Abdulsalam described the claims as mere speculation.

“This is another rumour making the rounds that former President Jonathan wants to pitch his tent in our party. There is no concrete move like that in the hierarchy of our party, and such a decision has not been taken,” he said.

He, however, noted that the former President remained constitutionally qualified to seek office on any political platform if he so desired.

“But I can tell you that everything is still possible in the case of former President Jonathan.

“He is a Nigerian who is eminently qualified to fly the flag of the party on any platform of his choice. But as of today, we have no pact with him,” Abdulsalam added.