Enugu govt partners Godfrey University on N1.5bn road project

Enugu State Government, in keeping with its massive road construction works both in the rural and urban areas, yesterday awarded contract for the construction of a 10-kilometer Emene-Nkwubor-Ugwuomu-Nike road in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state at the cost of over N1.5 billion.

The road which leads to the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, according to the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, was approved under “a special arrangement” with the University authority aimed at attracting development to its permanent site.

Engr. Nnaji explained that the university made a request to partner the state government to construct the road which was fundamental to its development. He said that “all the university needed from the government of Enugu State is a total of N500 million”, while the institution would source for the remaining funds through partnership with other agencies and donors.

The Works Commissioner added that the state government through its Ministry of Works and Infrastructure carried out the data base and construction design of the road in line with its “plan work based structure” to ensure quality control and assurance, among others.

Engr. Nnaji stated that “the EXCO found it very expedient to quickly approve the construction of this particular road and approved the university’s required fund of a total sum of N500m”, in line with the governor’s resolute passion to reach every nook and cranny of Enugu State to ensure a sustainable infrastructural development across the state.

“We will flag off this road and maintain due diligence in ensuring that the design and certification set out for this road is maintained and we will continue to pray and do our best to ensure that Enugu State remains in the hands of God”, Engr. Nnaji said.

The council also approved fund to assist the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN) with the completion of the electrification project from New Haven Sub-Injection Sub-Station to Nsukka Injection Sub Station to enhance power supply in the area.

Equally approved by the council was the release of a commitment fee of 100,000 dollars as counterpart fund to enable the state benefit from the National Malaria Elimination programme of the World Bank.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin, explained that Enugu through the commitment stands the chance of receiving the funds for Malaria control and prevention in 2018 and beyond, among the 13 states selected by the World Bank.

According to him, “with this approval we are sure that we will make the nomination list because it is not all the 13 states selected that will actually have the funding”.

“So with this, Enugu State can go into active malaria control even in a more disciplined pattern with other Ministries, such as Environment and Works. This is because eradication of Malaria has to do with cleaning of drainages and distribution of mosquito nets. So the programme which we are looking forward to embarking on this all important programme approach to Malaria eradication and control”, Dr. Ekochin stated.

Also in the briefing, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe revealed that the governor advised the people of the state against indiscriminate bush and waste burnings especially in this period of harmattan to avoid loss of lives and property.

Mr. Anikwe equally stated that “a security alert has been re-enforced all over the state”, stressing that the governor enjoined the people of the state to be vigilant, security conscious and report to the security agencies any suspicious movements or acts by undesirable elements who commit violent crimes in the surrounding states and come to the state to stay, hide and enjoy their loots.

The information Commissioner added that the 13th month salary paid to civil servants of the state as Christmas bonus has been extended to parastatals, agencies and casual workers by the council, accordingly.