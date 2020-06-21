Enugu State Assembly expresses shock over member’s death

…Speaker directs immediate shut down of Assembly complex

The Enugu State House of Assembly said it received with rude shock, news of the death of its member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency, Hon. Chijioke Ugwueze(Aguiyi) who died on June 19, 2020, after a brief illness.

A statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Hon. Jeff Mbah, disclosed that

“in order not to err on the side of caution”, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex for decontamination, as well as the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

The statement added that “our heartfelt sympathies go to the Ugwueze family, the wife and children, the people of Isi-Uzo Constituency, all our distinguished colleagues in Enugu State House of Assembly and Enugu State government for this irreparable loss”.

While beseeching God to grant his gentle soul eternal rest, Hon. Mbah stated that the late Hon. Ugwueze “was one of the rallying points of the fresh members of the 7th Assembly, an astute politician, a team player, a kind hearted, brilliant and vibrant young man with great leadership potentials”.