Evans: 45 police officers get special promotion for arresting billionaire kidnapper

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the special promotion of 45 police officers for gallantry.

It also approved the promotion of 13 others who played major roles in the arrest of Chukwudumuje Onuoamadike, aka Evans, a notorious kidnapper and 21 Members of his gang.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ani said the commission took the decision at its 27th Plenary Meeting in Abuja.

“The promotion and acting appointments were based on the superlative performance of the officers in the arrest of the deadly gang who terrorized Nigerians,”he said.

He said that the officers were of the Intelligence Response Team, (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Technical Intelligence Unit.

They are under the direct supervision and coordination of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters Abuja.

The spokesman said that the promotion and acting appointments were also necessitated by the need to match rank with schedules of duty.

He said that the chairman of the commission, Mr Mike Okiro said the new ranks would greatly motivate the officers for improved performance.

Ani said DCP Habu Sani, the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, who was among the officers promoted, has been directed to appear before the commission on Friday for an interactive session.

This is in line with the Commission’s policy for officers transiting to the rank of Commissioner.

He said two Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, one Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent.

While 16 Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Deputy Superintendent and 24 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents.

“One Assistant Superintendent was appointed acting Deputy Superintendent while 12 Inspectors were also appointed acting Assistant Superintendents,” he said.

He said that the acting appointments were approved for officers who were not due for promotion.