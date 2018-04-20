PSC promotes Magu to Commissioner of Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), DCP Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

A statement from the PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, revealed that the commission also promoted 17 other senior police officers.

The promotions were one of the high points of the commission’s 27th plenary meeting which ended on Friday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman of the PSC and a retired Inspector General of Police, Dr Mike Okiro, Channels tv reports.

According to the statement, the PSC approved promoted AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover who is in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the next rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Similarly, CP Ghazzali Mohammed, the Commissioner of Police, Administration, DLS, Force Headquarters, and CP Peace Ibekwe Abdallah who is the former Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State Command and currently the CP, Force Intelligence Bureau at Force Headquarters, were promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Senior officers also elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police are Ebere Onyeagoro – DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command, and Moshood Gbolarumi – DCP Maritime, Lagos.

Other promotions approved by the PSC include one Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police, nine Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police, one Assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police, and one Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Dr Okiro congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

He also assured them that the commission would continue to pay attention to their basic entitlements which include regular promotions.