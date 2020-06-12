Executive Order 10: Judiciary, parliamentary workers threaten showdown with state govts

The national bodies of judiciary and parliamentary workers on Thursday threatened to shut down relevant institutions of state governments that fail to comply with the Executive Order 10 issued by the President Muhammadu Buhari for the enforcement of the financial autonomy of state legislature.

The threat was contained in a communique issued after a joint meeting between some members of the two unions’ executive committees in Abuja.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria was led to the meeting by its President, Mr Marwan Adamu, and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria by its National President, Mr Mohammed Usman.

The meeting came days after the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, told State House correspondents in Abuja that the Federal Government had suspended the gazetting of the Presidential Executive Order 10.

JUSUN and PASAN in their communique issued at the end of their meeting on Thursday, called on “the governors of the states to implement the said Executive Order No. 10 without further delay”.

The communique added, “That both unions will not hesitate to shut down all the institutions of state governments that refuse to comply with the Executive Order 10 of Nigeria.

“Both unions hereby call on Nigerians, civil societies, trade unions, pressure groups to rise up and protect the democratic institutions in Nigeria and abhor civilian dictatorship in Nigeria.”