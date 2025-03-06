The recent formal exit of the Alliance of Sahel States or Alliance d’Etats Sahel, AES, from the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, is a big blow to Africa’s best known regional organisation.

Coming on the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS which is built on the protocols of free movement of people and goods without visas, it is a deeply regrettable setback to efforts being made to cement the union on the model of the European Union, EU, with a common currency, the Eco.

The parting of ways was precipitated by a rash of military coups that swept away so-called democratic governments in Chad, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Niger Republic between 2021 and 2023. The Niger coup of October 2023 happened right in front of our newly elected Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, who had also just been handed the mantle of Chairman of ECOWAS Council of States.

The panic this string of military takeovers ignited across the region, and the general anti-West sentiments of their leaderships nearly plunged Nigeria into doom, if not for the last-minute decision of President Tinubu to drop the idea of leading a regional military expedition to “flush out” the military juntas, at the prodding of France and the USA. As Nigeria mobilised to invade, the three republics of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso also deployed, with the full support of their citizens, to meet the invaders in the battlefield.

After suspending the military action, ECOWAS tried to woo back their estranged members. However, the strongly anti-France, Russia-inclined AES finally quit the Community, opting instead to link up with North Africa for access to the international waters.

A major disadvantage of this development is the dismantling of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, a military alliance against jihadist terrorism, especially around the Lake Chad, in which Niger and Chad were strong partners with Nigeria. The recent up-tick in Boko Haram activities in the Nigerian North-East is an offshoot of the spat.

We commend ECOWAS for the policy of “keeping the doors open” for the return of the AES when tensions cool. It is in the interest of both sides that they do. It is much more difficult for AES to deal with North Africa than their West Africa neighbours. Apart from issues of racism, their citizens blend better within ECOWAS. The AES states also serve as strong bulwarks against jihadist infiltrations from the Middle East, apart from playing a role in the region’s food supply chain.

We must learn from this experience. ECOWAS cannot afford to be an appendage of offshore powers. Though democracy is ideal when properly practised, it is not a religion. Even religion should not be imposed. Sovereignty cannot be breached for mere flight of fancy.

ECOWAS military force should only be deployed for peacekeeping, not invasion.