The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has ordered all public senior secondary schools in Abuja to shut down on or before Friday, November 28, citing urgent security concerns.

The Director of School Services, FCT Secondary Education Board, Aishatu Alhassan, disclosed this in a memo on Tuesday.

According to the memo obtained by our correspondent, principals and heads of schools were instructed to end all academic activities immediately and ensure students are dismissed in an orderly and safe manner.

The FCTA also ordered schools to notify learners, staff and parents; adjust all scheduled academic activities; and prepare to resume on the next official school day unless new directives are issued.

The administration added that schools are expected to resume on the next official academic day unless new instructions are issued.

The memo urged all principals and heads of schools to treat the directive as “important and urgent.”

“All academic activities are expected to end accordingly, and students should be properly dismissed in an orderly and safe manner,” the memo added.

On November 12, 25 female students were abducted by bandits from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

315 people, including 303 students and 12 teachers, were abducted from the St. Mary’s School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

38 worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church in Oke Isegun in Eruku in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State were abducted and later released.

On Monday evening, at least ten residents of the Isapa community in Kwara were kidnapped.