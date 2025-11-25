The Benue State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of former Speaker, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, by an additional six months.

The extension followed a motion moved during plenary on Tuesday by Mr Terna Shimawua (APC/Kyan).

The motion was titled “Motion to Review the Suspension of Hyacinth Dajoh (Gboko West State Constituency) from Legislative Duties.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Dajoh was initially suspended on August 26 for three months after he was accused of initiating an impeachment move against Governor Hyacinth Alia.

According to the mover of the motion, the former speaker has neither shown remorse nor apologised to the House since the initial disciplinary action.

Shimawua also expressed concern that during the suspension period, Dajoh allegedly teamed up with the former Majority Leader, Mr Saater Tiseer (APC/Mbagwa), and the former Minority Leader, Mr Michael Audu (PDP/Adoka-Ugboju), in a new plot to impeach the current speaker, Mr Alfred Emberga.

Shimawua described the development as unbecoming of a former speaker who should set an example of leadership and sportsmanship.

“The conduct of Dajoh does not reflect the expectations of a leader, particularly following the recent change in the House leadership,” he said.

The motion received unanimous support and was seconded by Mr Simon Gabo (APC/Mata).

In his remarks, the speaker stressed the need to uphold the dignity of the legislature.

“Nobody is bigger than an institution,” he said.

Emberga stated that at the expiration of the suspension, Dajoh would submit a written letter to the Office of the Speaker if he wished to return, emphasising that he must demonstrate remorse and tender a formal apology before resuming legislative duties.

He said the extension took effect from November 25. – NAN.