Fed Govt moves to recover 149 illegally-occupied properties

The federal government has commenced the process of recovering about 149 of its properties that are illegally occupied across the country.

Investigation reveals that the government through an agent has initiated a lawsuit at the High Court of Lagos State for the recovery of possession of the properties through Order 57 of the Civil Procedure Rules of the High Court of Lagos State.

The suit No: ID/2543LMW/2020 involves Nurudeen & Co. Nigeria Limited v. The Occupier/Persons in Occupation

Before proceeding to court, the Federal Ministry of Justice through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), recently commissioned an agent “to identify and recover possession of landed properties belonging to the federal government within all the states of the federation and which are currently being used and occupied by unauthorised persons who do not have the license or authority of the Federal Government of Nigeria to occupy the properties”.

A document showed that out of the 149 properties currently being occupied by unauthorised persons, over 120 of them are located within Ikoyi in Lagos State.

One of the lawyers to the government, however stated that the agent had earlier published steps which an occupier or an interested person in any of the identified properties can take in order to ensure that its interest in the property is adequately protected.

Some of the properties affected include: 8A, Bedwell Avenue Ikoyi; 3, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi; 6, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi; 10-11 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi; 16-18 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi; 34, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi; 26, Cameron Road, Ikoyi; 17A, Cooper Road, Ikoyi; 17B, Cooper Road, Ikoyi; 17C, Cooper Road, Ikoyi; 2A, Falomo, Ikoyi; 2, Fowler Road, Ikoyi; 4, Fowler Road, Ikoyi; 1, George Street, Ikoyi; 2A, George Street, Ikoyi; 6, Glover Street, Ikoyi; 7, Glover Street, Ikoyi; 9, Glover Street, Ikoyi; 43B, Glover Street, Ikoyi.

Others are; 4A, Hawksworth Road, Ikoyi; 4B, Hawksworth Road, Ikoyi; 7A, Hawksworth Road, Ikoyi; 1, Ikoya Avenue, Ikoyi; 10, Ikoya Avenue, Ikoyi; 19A, Ilabere Avenue, Ikoyi; 19B, Ilabere Avenue, Ikoyi; 3, Inner Crescent, Ikoyi; 1A, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi; 4, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi; 6A, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi; 5, Maroko Close, Ikoyi; 1, McGregor Road, Ikoyi; 2B, McGregor Road, Ikoyi; 6AA, Milverton Road, Ikoyi; 6AB, Milverton Road, Ikoyi; 6AC, Milverton Road, Ikoyi; 6AD, Milverton Road, Ikoyi; 15, Milverton Road, Ikoyi; 4B, Moore Road, Ikoyi; 9, Moore Road, Ikoyi.

Others are: 11, Moore Road, Ikoyi; 1, Mosley Road, Ikoyi; 3, Mosley Road, Ikoyi; 4, Mosley Road, Ikoyi; 3B, Osborne Road, Ikoyi; 5, Osborne Road, Ikoyi; 23, Queens Drive, Ikoyi; 7A, Ruxton Road, Ikoyi; 7AA, Ruxton Road, Ikoyi; 9B, Ruxton Road, Ikoyi; 5, Second Avenue, Ikoyi; 5B, Shaw Road, Ikoyi; 7B, Temple Road, Ikoyi; 7B, Temple Road, Ikoyi; 3A, Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi; and 19, Turnbull Road, Ikoyi, among others. – Thisday.