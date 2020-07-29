Govt declares July 30, 31 as public holidays

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness, and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He also urged Muslims to use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity, and the stability of the country especially now that the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured every Nigerian that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to battling the scourge of COVID-19 and that the cooperation of all Nigerians is important.

The Minister stressed that the Federal Government will continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the nation’s full potentials.

He, therefore, called on the masses to support the government “in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen, are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Minister also advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, urging the citizens to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.