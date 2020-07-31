FG inaugurates committee on alternative fuel for vehicles

The Federal Government has inaugurated an Autogas and Natural Gas Vehicles Committee with the aim to drive the adoption of gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles in Nigeria.

It was learnt on Thursday that autogas vehicles would be powered by Liquified Petroleum Gas, while those grouped as natural gas vehicles would use Compressed Natural Gas as alternative fuel.

These were contained in a document put together during a meeting between the Committee of the National Gas Expansion Programme and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

The document was made available to our correspondent in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The NGEP was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, in January 2020 to boost domestic utilisation of natural gas in the short and medium term.

The ANGV is a sub-committee of the NGEP and their task is to promote natural gas usage in Nigeria thereby creating alternative fuel choices for Nigerians.

The NGEP was charged to reinforce and expand domestic gas supply to stimulate demand through an efficient and effective mobilisation and utilisation of all available assets, resources and infrastructure.

The chairman of the committee, Mohammed Ibrahim, in his submission to the gathering of major CNG and LNG stakeholders, said increased utilisation of CNG/LNG would provide a conducive environment for investors.

He said CNG/LNG could be employed to power passenger cars and city buses.

Ibrahim said the gas expansion programme committee met with major fuel station owners in Abuja to discuss modalities for inclusion of CNG dispensing facilities in their stations.