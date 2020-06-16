FG lists conditions for reopening schools, varsities

The Federal Government has given conditions for the reopening of schools and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced the conditions in Abuja on Tuesday.

He spoke at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Nwajiuba said, “All Institutions must have (1) Hand-washing facilities, (2) Body temperature checks (3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc. (4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and (5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.”

In a copy of the minister’s speech obtained by our correspondent, he commended the higher institutions for responding promptly with different innovations, including the manufacturing of some of the facilities that were required to attend to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister, however, warned them against reopening schools without the Federal Government’s authorisation.

“While we look forward to easing the lockdown which will ultimately lead to re-opening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,” he added.