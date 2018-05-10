FG orders federal varsities to stop charging tuition fees

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday said it was illegal for federal universities to charge tuition fees, adding that the FEC has directed the Ministry of Education to ascertain if the allegations were true and put a stop to it.

Briefing journalists after the meeting which was presided over by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, said that following the allegations that some universities were making charges per course unit, Council ordered investigation of alleged charges of tuition fees by some Federal universities.

The minister said “No federal university should charge tuition fees, that is the law. And, we understand some universities now charge fees per course unit and we are going to make sure that we investigate that properly and make it stop.

“But students can pay other auxiliary fees but not in excess. Various university councils and management should be able to fix what fees students should pay that is affordable and acceptable to the students.

“That is the position. The federal government does not determine fees for private and state universities, they only take responsibility for fees paid in the federal universities.”