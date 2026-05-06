The Minority Whip of the Senate, Tony Nwoye (Anambra North), dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday.

Nwoye attributed his decision to the ongoing legal tussles currently facing his former party.

In a letter read at Wednesday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the lawmaker said his decision was necessitated by the instability currently rocking the ADC.

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and my intention to defect to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC),” Senator Nwoye stated.

He attributed the move to “internal divisions and the ongoing multiple litigations at the Federal High Court,” adding that a recent Federal High Court judgment affecting the ADC had “unfortunately affected the coalition and stability of the party.”

It will be recalled that two other senators, Victor Umeh and Rufai Hanga, joined the NDC on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reports that with this development, the NDC now has four senators, including its leader, Henry Seriake Dickson.

The PDP has five, while the ADC is left with seven senators, maintaining its status as the major opposition party in the Red Chamber.