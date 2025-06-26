The Federal Government has initiated the establishment of the National Flood Insurance Policy as a proactive measure to address Nigeria’s growing vulnerability to flood disasters.

This was disclosed during the opening of the Technical Committee Meeting on the Development of the National Flood Insurance Policy and Implementation Framework, held on Thursday in Abuja.

Delivering the keynote address, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Kambari, described the rising flood incidents across the country as a national emergency that demands immediate and decisive action.

He said there is a need to transition from a reactive to a proactive and sustainable approach to flood risk management, and the National Flood Insurance Programme is central to building long-term resilience.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Deputy Director of the Department of Flood, Erosion Control and Coastal Management at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Kunle Awojemila, attributed the multiple flood incidents across Nigeria in recent years to climate change, urbanisation, and inadequate infrastructure.

He said the proposed insurance scheme would provide a financial safety net for individuals, communities, and businesses, reduce government spending on emergency relief, and promote shared responsibility among all tiers of government and the private sector.

He noted, “The establishment of a National Flood Insurance Programme as encapsulated in Section C 2.4.3 (iv) of the National Erosion and Flood Control Policy stands as a cornerstone of this strategy.

“Such a programme would provide financial resilience by offering a safety net for individuals, businesses, and communities, enabling swift recovery from flood-induced losses; alleviate government expenditure by reducing the fiscal burden on federal and state resources allocated for emergency relief and reconstruction; institutionalize risk-sharing and coordinated flood risk mitigation among the Federal, State, and Local Governments; as well as private sector stakeholders, particularly floodplain developers.”

“The Technical Committee members are to delve into the underlying causes of recent flood events to inform our policy framework; bring together government entities, insurance industry leaders, environmental experts, and community representatives to foster a collaborative approach in developing a holistic sustainable flood insurance programme; craft a robust insurance policy that addresses the unique challenges posed by flooding in Nigeria, ensuring accessibility and affordability for all citizens; and establish clear timelines, responsibilities, and monitoring mechanisms to translate policy into actionable outcomes.

“The escalating frequency and severity of flood events demand immediate and decisive action. As participants in this TCM, your expertise, insights, and commitment are invaluable. Let us approach this task with unwavering commitment and purpose, knowing that the lives, livelihoods, and future resilience of our communities depend on the solutions we craft today.”

He added, “In conclusion, the recent floods across the country serve as stark reminders of our nation’s vulnerability to natural disasters. However, they also present an opportunity—a clarion call to innovate, collaborate, and implement strategies that will safeguard our people and our progress.”

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, no fewer than 5,264,097 individuals were affected by flooding across Nigeria in 2024.

The agency also said 1,237 lives were lost in 2024 as a result of the floods.

In his welcome address, the Director of Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management, Federal Ministry of Environment, Abdullahi Bokani, emphasised the urgency of the initiative, referencing the recent disaster.

“The purpose of this meeting is clear: to develop a national framework that will guide the implementation of a robust and inclusive flood insurance policy one that protects the most vulnerable, supports swift recovery, and strengthens national resilience.

“During the course of the meeting, we will engage in in-depth technical sessions, policy reviews, and collaborative planning. We will explore models for financing, risk pooling, regulatory alignment, and community-level delivery mechanisms. Our focus is not just on policy formulation, but on practical implementation strategies that reflect Nigeria’s realities and needs,” he said.

Bokani, who was represented by an Assistant Director in the department, Abdullahi Attah, urged stakeholders represented at the meeting to work together in tackling the complex challenge of flood risk management.