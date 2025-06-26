The Jigawa State government has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, a work-free day to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, on Thursday by the State Head of the Civil Service, Muhammad Dagaceri.

According to Dagaceri, the holiday allows the working class and the wider community to participate in celebrations marking the Islamic New Year.

The State Head of Service encouraged all workers and citizens of Jigawa State to engage in prayers for sustained peace and prosperity throughout the state.

He urged the people to reflect deeply on and live in accordance with the teachings of Islam and the practices of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The government also called on citizens to remain law-abiding and refrain from actions that could disrupt peace and harmony in Jigawa State.

Dagaceri’s statement emphasised the importance of using the occasion to seek blessings and guidance for the new Islamic year.

“The work-free day is expected to bring together Muslims in Jigawa State to celebrate and reflect on their faith,” he stated.

The government, in the statement, therefore, wishes Muslims in Jigawa State a happy and blessed Islamic New Year.

However, the declaration of the work-free day was welcomed by workers and residents of the state, as people interviewed exclusively in the Jigawa State capital expressed varied remarks on the development.

To Sani Abdullahi, a senior civil servant in the Jigawa State Ministry of Education. “This is a great opportunity for us to reflect on our faith and seek divine guidance for the new Islamic year,” he said.

Mrs. Amina Umar, a civil servant in the Ministry of Health, expressed gratitude to the government for considering the spiritual needs of workers. “We will use this day to pray for peace and prosperity in Jigawa State,” she added.

Suleiman Isa, a senior staff member in the Jigawa State Ministry of Agriculture, appreciated the government’s consideration for workers’ spiritual well-being. “This shows that our government values our faith and culture,” he noted.

Mr. Bala Sani, a staff member in the Jigawa State Ministry of Finance, noted that the work-free day might affect productivity. “We should ensure that our work doesn’t suffer due to the holiday,” he advised.

Mallam Abdulahi Ali, an independent businessman in Dutse, saw the declaration as a boost to local businesses. “This will benefit traders and artisans in the state as people celebrate the Islamic New Year,” he said.

The business community in Dutse is expecting increased economic activity as a result of the work-free day.

“People will likely engage in festivities and shopping, which will benefit local businesses,” said Mallam Ali.