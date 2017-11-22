Fidelity Bank empowers SMEs in Oyo

The Oyo State Government has commended Fidelity Bank Plc for empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state, adding that such move would help alleviate poverty in the state.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Yemi Oke, stated this last weekend in Ibadan on the sidelines of a one-day empowerment workshop organised by the bank for registered and non-registered small business owners, as we as customers of the bank.

The programme was aimed at teaching and mentoring the operators on how to grow their businesses and become sustainable.

The workshop offered the participants ample opportunity to share their business experiences, especially their challenges with a resource person providing possible solutions to them.

The Oyo commissioner, who was the special guest at the occasion, enjoined other banks and private institutions to emulate Fidelity Bank.

“If you empower the people economically, you have liberated them from poverty. So, I have no doubt that what the bank has done here today, apart from the cash rewards, even the training, will in no small measure improve the life of the beneficiaries,” Oke added.

The workshop, which had in attendance over 300 participants was also a platform to reward some loyal customers of the bank and participants at the programme.

A customer of the bank, Alhaji jimoh Aderemi was rewarded with N100, 000 for emerging winner of the best performing account in the Fidelity Small Businesses Account.

Based on first to come to the programme, best experience, sharing, and among other criteria, six LG television sets were given out at the workshop.

Also customers who hold the Fidelity Bank Savings Scheme (FPSS) in the South-west were rewarded as well.

They include St Augustine Catholic Church, Ibadan; Mr. Adeniran Isiaka Adio; Pastor Rufus Etinimwoba; Gbajuola Landlords/Residents Association; and Mrs Odeniyi Musayo.

The Retail Sales Coordinator, South-west Region 1, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Babatunde Olatunji, explained that the workshop was also aimed at letting the recipients of the N500, 000 have value for the money and to counsel them on how to utilise the fund.