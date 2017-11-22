WAEC releases Nov/Dec WASSCE results

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday released the results of the 2017 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The council’s Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Olu Adenipekun, announced the release of the results of the November/December diet of the examination at a news conference in Katsina.

Giving a breakdown of the results, Adenipekun said 65,483 other candidates obtained credits and above in five subjects and 46,824 obtained credits and above in six subjects.

The HNO said 135,945 candidates registered for the examination, but 133,223 wrote the test.

Adenipekun said 131,485 candidates that sat for the examination had their results fully processed and released.

He said 1,738 candidates had yet to have their full results released because they had a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to them in the course of registration or writing the examination.

“Such errors are being corrected by the council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently,’’ he said.

Out of all candidates that wrote the examination, 34,664 obtained a minimum of credits in five subjects and above, including English Language and General Mathematics, representing 26.01 per cent.

He said the percentage of candidates in this category in 2015 and 2016 were 28.59 per cent and 38.50 per cent.

“One will discover that the results for 2015 and 2017 are comparatively the same,” he said.