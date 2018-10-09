Finally, NASS resumes after long break

The National Assembly on Tuesday resumed proceedings after a long break which began on July 24th, 2018.

Most of the lawmakers where however absent as the National Assembly was observed to be quite scanty of lawmakers.

Also, there was a rejig of the security at the National Assembly as more police officers and police trucks were sighted.

More security men in unidentified uniform were also on the ground with strict instructions not to allow unauthorised persons into the National Assembly

The National Assembly embarked on its annual recess amid controversies of defection and preparation for party primaries.

It was scheduled to resume on September 25, but this was postponed to October 9 due to the parties primaries.

Before the break, there were some pending issues of national interest before parliament which includes the approval of a supplementary budget to fund the 2018 budget and the 2019 general elections.

The supplementary funds would enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence preparations for the 2019 polls.

Also pending are several key appointments for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ICPC, Deputy CBN Governor and AMCON, among others. – Channels.