TETFUND gives condition for local conference sponsorship

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has said that from January 2019, it will restrict the sponsorship of academic staff members of public tertiary institutions in Nigeria to local academic conferences.

The Executive Secretary of the Fund, Dr Abdullahi Baffa, said in a letter he sent to Vice-Chancellors of the nation’s universities that the sponsorship condition was that such dons were to make paper presentations at such conferences.

A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

In the letter dated Aug. 30, Baffa said that TETFUND’s new position “is in line with the Fund’s policy that is aimed at supporting teaching staff of Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

He said this is to fulfill part of its primary assignment of carrying out research and dissemination of research findings.

The letter was signed on behalf of Baffa by the Acting Director, Academic Staff Training and Development, Dr Salihu Bakari.