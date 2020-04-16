Fire guts Corporate Affairs Commission HQ

The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja was gutted by fire on Wednesday morning

This is coming exactly one week after the headquarters of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation was also gutted by fire.

The building is located on the same street in Maitama district that houses other top government offices such as the National Youth Service Corps, the Nigeria Incentives Risk-Based Sharing for Agricultural Lending and the Nigeria Export Promotion Commission among others.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, confirmed the incident to the media.

He said that there was no loss of documents or lives during the fire outbreak.

Abubakar said that as soon as the fire outbreak was noticed, men of the Federal Fire Service were quickly mobilised to put it out.

“There was a minor fire incident at the CAC today (Wednesday) which was quickly extinguished by the men of the fire service.

“However, there was no loss of document or lives”, he confirmed.