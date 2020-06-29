French Club appoints Enyeama as goalkeeper trainer

Former Nigeria’s Super Eagles goalkeeper and Captain, Vincent Enyeama, has returned to football as a goalkeeper trainer with France Championat side, Club De Croix.

According to www.bsnsports.com,the former Enyimba of Aba shot stopper has been out of the game since he sustained injury but was unable to secure a new club after he left LOSC Lille on mutual consent.

Championat National 3 side, Club De Croix on Saturday announced engaging Enyeama as their goalkeeper trainer.

The club also confirmed that Enyeama will be in charge of the all the team’s goalkeepers down to the Under-16 teams.

The club compete in Championat National 2 last season but suffered relegation to Championat National 3, when the season was ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.