Fresh Kajuru crisis claims three lives as el-Rufa’i imposes 24-hr curfew

The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour-curfew on Kajuru Council following the fresh crisis that erupted on Thursday in the Kasuwan Magani area which claimed three persons with a house razed.

Announcing the 24-hour- curfew on Kajuru, Samuel Aruwan, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the curfew took immediate effect.

It was gathered that trouble started when the body of a Hausa boy was found in a well.

In reprisal, some Hausa boys allegedly attacked Adara boys in the area.

The two Adara boys, according to a source, were coming from the market when they were attacked and beaten by some Hausa boys.

One of them was rushed to the St. Gerard Catholic Hospital where he died on Friday morning.

The source said:” Two of our boys were coming from a local market in the evening on Thursday and decided to follow the bypass.

“They were attacked and thoroughly beaten by some Hausa boys. One of them was taken to St. Gerald Hospital where he later died as a result of the beating.”

The incident sparked apprehension, forcing the deployment of security operatives in the troubled community.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdulrahman told reporters more personnel have been deployed to the area to enforce the curfew and maintain peace in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Cafra Caino, said the situation had been brought under control.

He said the curfew imposed on the area by the state government was to avert further violence.

“Yesterday there was tension and security personnel were deployed and the whole area was cordoned,” the chairman added.