Army redeploys NYSC DG, Kazaure, appoints Ibrahim 

The Nigerian Army has redeployed the Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj Gen Suleman Kazaure, and eight other generals in a major shake-up released on Friday from the army headquarters, Abuja.

Kazaure, the 17th NYSC DG, was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, as a Senior Resource Person, while a new DG, Brig Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, had been appointed.

Ibrahim, who was formerly with the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, would take over the NYSC as the 18th head of the scheme.

