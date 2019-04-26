Army redeploys NYSC DG, Kazaure, appoints Ibrahim 

April 26, 2019 0

The Nigerian Army has redeployed the Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj Gen Suleman Kazaure, and eight other generals in a major shake-up released on Friday from the army headquarters, Abuja.

Kazaure, the 17th NYSC DG, was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, as a Senior Resource Person, while a new DG, Brig Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, had been appointed.

Ibrahim, who was formerly with the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, would take over the NYSC as the 18th head of the scheme.

Details later….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

NLC set for showdown with governors over new minimum wage

The Organised labour on Thursday warned that no state chapter of labour movement would accept any renegotiation for downward review of the already signed minimum wage law of N30,000 from any state governor ...