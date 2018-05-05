The National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tajudeen Bello (second right), handing over the membership card of the APC to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, in the presence of other party chieftains in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 5th May, 2018.

May 5, 2018

