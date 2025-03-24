The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has given a cheque of N500,000 as an award to Miss Ifebude Benson, the overall best candidate in the 2023 Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination, conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO).
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, presented the award on behalf of the governor to the recipient, who was represented by her father, Mr Ben Benson, on Sunday in Akwa.
Chuma-Udeh said, “The award is the governor’s way of encouraging academic excellence among Anambra pupils and students.
“The state government had made serious investments in state education, all in a bid to bring education in the state at par with what is obtained in developed countries and equip the Anambra child to compete favourably with their peers anywhere.”
