Following the tragic killing of a schoolteacher abducted during the recent school raids in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has made an appeal to highly connected Nigerian celebrities, traditional rulers, and politicians to urgently use their access to power to save the masses.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the actress expressed anxiety over the encroaching insecurity in the Southwest, warning that the crisis is “knocking on our doors” and can no longer be ignored.

Aiyeola’s outcry was triggered by the tragic death of the Oyo State teacher, Oyedukun, who was beheaded by bandits while in captivity.

“I’m sure a lot of us have either seen on the news, internet, or watched the video of the late teacher, Mr Oyedukun, a teacher in Oyo State,” she said. “This video is just to call the attention of well-influential colleagues with the platform, the voice, or connection to please lend a voice to the masses.”

While clarifying that she was not attacking her colleagues or calling for street protests, Aiyeola specifically named several Nollywood stars and entertainers, including Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Lege Miami, Laide Bakare, and Eniola Badmus.

“If I’ve mentioned your name directly, do not take it personally. Just see it as me trying to call your attention. Please lend your platforms. Lend your voices. Use your connection. Use your link to call the attention of the government,” she pleaded.

She continued, “At least these are people that I kind of know have links and direct connections to the government. This is closer to home than expected. I’m not calling you all out negatively. I’m just appealing to please let your heart speak to you all right now.

“I do not want us to wait till it is genuinely or seriously in our homes before we start coming out on social media. This is too close to home. I’m not saying call for any protest, riot or anything. Do not let us wait till this thing is directly at our doors. Use your platform. Use your voice. Use your connection. Ask questions. Seek answers.”

She also called on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, Ooni of Ife, the Olubadan, Sunday Igboho, Desmond Elliot and state governments to help Nigerians.

Aiyeola explained that with election cycles dominating the schedules of many influential figures, the suffering of the common man was being overshadowed, saying, “I know everybody’s busy, but let us pause to find out what is happening around us and see what we can do. This is closer to home. It is too close to home. Let us all come together right now and find out what can be done.

“It is so sad that it is the masses who are suffering. It is the common man who is struggling daily to find a livelihood and a source of income. It is very heartbreaking, though. It is very heartbreaking. Everybody should be scared right now. It is not a time to say I don’t care. It does not concern me. Please do something.”