Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (on cap) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (behind) and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (right) at a civic reception for the governor by the people of Aninri Local Government Area, who endorsed him for a second term in office.

April 25, 2018 0

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Host Minister of Watchman Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement, Pastor A. C Ohanebo, during the Ministry’s Crusade in Enugu, yesterday, tagged: “Bringing Enugu State To The Hill Top Proper”.