Guber race: Obaseki consults Govs. Udom, Wike

…as Edo PDP applauds Obaseki’s devt strides

The embattled Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki met with Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo, on Sunday.

The event was Obaseki’s second meeting with a governor elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He earlier met Governor Wike of Rivers State at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Sunday afternoon.

However, the agenda of the meeting with the PDP governors were not revealed to anyone but Obaseki is believed to be on consultations with them after he was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki was disqualified by the governorship screening committee of the APC on Friday.

The committee said he failed to produce his Higher School Certificate, HSC, the instrument, which he supposedly entered the University of Ibadan to read Classics in 1973.

However, Obaseki, vowed he would not appeal the decision of the APC Screening Committee – a decision that fuelled the speculations of his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki’s developmental strides in the various sectors of the state.

The Chairman, Edo PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, gave the commendation after inspecting facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, ahead of the party’s primary election scheduled to hold on June 19, 2020.

A statement said the state PDP chairman expressed appreciation to the governor for approving the use of stadium for the conduct of the party’s primary election.

He noted that the PDP was very impressed with the transformation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, adding, “We are going ahead with our preparations and on June 19, we are coming here to do what we know how to do best, and we will do it peacefully.

“We have 2,100 delegates. The stadium has a capacity for 15,000; so, we are going to maintain social distancing. We will abide by the rules and regulations as contained in the gazette by the state government.