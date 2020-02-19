Gunmen kidnap 12 travellers in Kogi, demand N30m ransom

Gunmen have abducted 12 travellers along Itobe–Ajegu community in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The kidnappers were said to have struck on Sunday.

According to sources, the kidnappers have made contact with families of the victims, demanding N30 million ransom before they could be freed.

It was gathered that the victims boarded a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Eleojo Transport Service with registration number KSF 19 XZ from Warri in Delta State on Sunday morning with 16 passengers heading to Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

A source who craved anonymity revealed that the Toyota bus left Warri with 16 passengers, but four alighted at Okene, with 12 people left in the bus, including the driver.

The vehicle was said to have run into the kidnappers in-between Itobe and Ajegu along the road.

The driver, who miraculously escaped the attack went to lodge official report with the Police at Itobe Division.

The source also disclosed that the abductors were demanding N30 millions ransom fee to free them, but as at Tuesday morning they were said to have reduced the ransom to N1.5 million per victim.

Confirming the incident the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya said the kidnapping incident occurred at Itobe but that the police could not ascertain the number of people kidnapped.

He, however, disclosed that anti-robbery squad were already on ground to rescue the victims.