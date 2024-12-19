The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) website has been hacked.

The NBS confirmed this in a post on X on Wednesday night.

It also urged Nigerians to disregard any message or report posted on the website until it is fully restored.

“This is to inform the public that the NBS Website has been hacked and we are working to recover it. Please disregard any message or report posted until the website is fully restored. Thank you.”

The NBS, however, failed to give a timeframe on when this issue will be resolved and when the website will be functional again.

This incident occurred some weeks after the NBS website got a facelift and a day after it published the Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS), a report that detailed the prevalence of crime across the country.