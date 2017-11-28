Husband killer, Yewande Oyediran, bags seven years for manslaughter

A female Lawyer, Yewande Oyediran, who was convicted of killing her husband Lowo, was on Monday sentenced to seven years in prison by Justice Muntar Abimbola of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan.

Yewande was convicted of manslaughter.

Yewande, a former staff of the Department of Public Prosecution in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, was accused of killing her husband with a knife after a disagreement on February 2, 2016, at their residence in Akobo area of Ibadan.

She was arrested and arraigned in court but she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge preferred against her.

According to Justice Abimbola, Yewande’s sentence was to start running since the day of her arrest.

The day of judgement was initially slated for November 24, 2017 but the judge moved the day to November 27, 2017 because of other engagements at the Nigerian Judicial Commission.

The court said the convict was charged on a murder count and evidence pointed to Yewande as the killer of her husband; but witnesses presented by the defence counsel failed to establish the intent behind the killing.

The court held that going by the relationship between Yewande and her husband as husband and wife (at the time of the husband’s death), the killing was done without intent.

The couple had no child together.