Ihedioha names ex-minister, 16 others as commissioner-nominees

Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday announced a 17-man commissioner-nominees’ list.

A former minister, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, made the list alongside the former deputy speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Chief Chuma Nnaji.

Nnaji was running mate to Governor Ihedioha, when he first ran for the governorship of the state in 2015.

However, he was dropped for Engr. Gerald Irona in 2019.

Also on the list is Dr. Vin Udokwu, a medical practitioner who was the Director General of the Ihedioha campaign organisation and former Chief of Staff to then Governor Chief Achike Udenwa.

The list of commissioner-nominees has two female in the persons of Prof. Onwuliri and Mrs. Ibekwe Nkeiruka Imma.

Others on the list include Reginald Ihebuzor, Barr Felix Ebiliekwe, Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme, Prof. Joseph Uwaleke, Nicholas Amaefule, Barr Christopher Nzekwe and Johnbosco Okeahialam.

Others are Meekam Mgbenwelu, Umez-Eronini Okechukwu, Dr. Vincent Udokwu, Sir Bon Unachukwu; Engr. Sly Enwerem; Chief Emmanuel Nwaogu and Hon Tony Okere