Insecurity: Be patient with my govt, Buhari begs Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with his government as everything is being put in place to tackle headlong the insecurity in the polity.

The President has also approved joint military, police operations to tackle insecurity in North West.

President Buhari also called for calm in his home state of Katsina, assuring that security agencies were working to bring the current wave of banditry and killing to a halt.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Tuesday, observed that violent reactions to the security by citizens could distract the plans already laid out by security agencies, assuring that security forces were capable of stemming both terrorism and banditry.

The President appeal came on the heels of protest embarked upon by youths in Katsina State last week, over the alleged upsurge of insecurity in the state.

The Youths, who used all sorts of abusive words against the government, had also called for the sack of the Service Chiefs.