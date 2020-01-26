Insecurity: My people under siege by bandits – Niger East senator cries out

The senator representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa, has alerted the nation that residents of his constituency are under a heavy siege.

Musa, who sponsored the anti-social media bill currently before the Senate, has, therefore, called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to come to the aid of his people.

The Senator, who issued a statement signed by him and made available to our correspondent in Abuja, on Saturday, said the bandits killed and raped his people during the various attacks.

He said, “My people are under siege. Innocent families have been displaced, killed, raped, kidnapped.

“Community members are straddled in a state of despair.

“As the attacks continue, more villagers in my constituency are awaiting their fate as no sign of succour comes their way.

“It is confirmed that the bandits are attacking all through the night to this (Saturday) afternoon and most communities are in grave danger.

“For months now, most local government areas in Niger East have been under the menacing grip of bandits with no succour in sight.

“We are again calling on Mr President and all the security chiefs to come to our aid without further delay as the people risk continued attacks from these ungodly killers.”

The senator also called on the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant authorities to respond to the plight of his people who are helplessly in a state of fear and despair.

The statement noted that residents of Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State came under heavy attacks on Saturday morning when bandits invaded the villages of Kudodo, Galapai, Dnakpala, Makera, and Dnalagwa.

The criminals, according to the statement, killed scores, raped and abducted people.

The statement added, “In what seems to be coordinated attacks, adjoining villages like Amale, Tunga, and Adunu were not spared.

“The bandits left on their heels more deaths, destruction and abduction,” it added.