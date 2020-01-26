Lassa Fever claims 29 deaths in 11 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that 195 confirmed cases of Lassa Fever have been reported in 11 states, with 29 deaths so far recorded.

It also disclosed that 89 per cent of the confirmed cases are from Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi states, and the increase in the number of cases at this time of the year was not unusual due to ecological factors.

NCDC Director-General Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a statement released in Abuja on Saturday, disclosed that the NCDC has activated a National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to the rising number of Lassa Fever cases across states in the country.

The National EOC, he explained, include representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Environment, World Health Organization, UNICEF, US Centre for Disease Control, and other partners.

He disclosed that there has been a significant decline in the fatality rate of reported Lassa Fever cases from 23.4 per cent in 2019 to 14.8 per cent this year.

Ihekweazu said that the NCDC has rapidly increased risk communications and community engagement activities to ensure that Nigerians are aware of the risks of Lassa Fever and measures to protect themselves.

He promised that the NCDC will continue to support states in strengthening their preparedness and response capacity.

“Over the last three weeks, NCDC has deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to support five of the affected states,” he said.

“In addition to that, five laboratories in Nigeria have the capacity to diagnose Lassa Fever. These laboratories are critical to reducing turnaround time between identifying a suspected case and confirmation. It ensures prompt case management and other response activities, thereby reducing the number of deaths,” he added.