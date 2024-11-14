The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said yesterday nobody dares President Bola Tinubu and remains the same, warning the new terror group, Lakurawas, of making the mistake of invading parts of the northwest.

This came on a day the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, deployed a contingent of soldiers to the troubled Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State where no fewer than 17 people at Mera village were killed by members of the terror group.

Mallam Ribadu, who spoke at the Comptroller-General of Customs conference in Abuja, vowed that the Federal Government would eliminate the group shortly for daring the President.

The NSA, who represented the president at the conference, said: “The new group, Lakurawa, or whatever they call themselves, have made a mistake. This is Nigeria of 2024, we will finish them.

“No one dares Tinubu and wins. No one fights Tinubu and wins. The terrorists that were in many parts of the country, we are killing.

“There is silence in many parts where they were operating. Go to where Boko Haram was operating, there is silence. They have fled to the Niger Republic; many are surrendering.

“Go to the Niger Delta, there is silence. That is why we can produce 1.8 million barrels per day now. Go to the South East, there is silence.

“There are so many things happening in our country today. There are things we want to call Tinubu’s gains, and reforms.

“From now going forward, Nigerians are going to see things. Already, a couple of things are happening. That is why I am happy to see our General here (referring to Gen. Christopher Musa) who also graced the occasion, leading others in the security sector.

“For the first time in the history of our country, the entire security sector leaders are working as one-armed forces, the intelligence community, civil police, and others. More than ever before, we work as a team, as one. And we are beginning to see the gains. What we call Tinubu’s gains.

“Hundreds of bandits are killed every day. You move everywhere in our country today free of fear, Tinubu’s gains. Things are changing.

“These so-called Lakurawas or whatever they are called, are making a mistake. Nobody dares Tinubu and wins, nobody. They have come at the wrong time. Nobody has ever defeated Tinubu. They are going to be defeated. We will kick you (Lakurawa) out of Nigeria.

“This is Nigeria of 2024. This is a Nigeria where I assure you, the critics will be quiet. One after the other, things will change in our country and they are already changing.

“Many parts of our country today are living in peace. Go to the Niger Delta. Today we have got to 1. 8 million barrels of crude oil per day. We have not seen this for a long time, Tinubu’s gains. South-East is getting to be at peace with itself and the rest of our country.

“The bandits are running right and left. Every day, people are surrendering. Even right now, we have places where we are receiving surrendered bandits. It is happening every day and it will happen more. Let’s wait and see. Critics, we will shut you up. We will do that.

“Boko Haram today is running out, most of them have moved to Chad and that is why the President of Chad has declared war on them. In the last one week, if you know what is going on in Chad. In spite of the difficulties encountered in Niger and a couple of other places, we are holding our guns.’’

Mallam Ribadu also said free money for the rich from foreign exchange transactions had dried up, through the unification of the FX rates.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria is clean, nobody is making one dime in Central Bank, unlike 2023, Tinubu’s gains. And the naira will be stabilized. Wait and see. It will come. And like I said, we work together as a team, all of us,’’ the NSA said.

He said President Tinubu was being sought after by many nations across the globe as more countries were eager to do business with Nigeria.

He said: ‘’Today, the whole world is looking for President Tinubu. I have just got back from India. The Prime Minister is coming on the 15th, and the President of Germany is coming. They have invited him to G20.

‘’Already we are back to the group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS. The President of France is looking for him. There are more than 20 requests for him to visit. And many are also looking forward to coming here.’’

He congratulated the CG of Customs on collecting over N5 trillion in less than 11 months, exceeding the 2024 target.

“You have just heard what amiable Bashir (CG Adeniyi) has just told us. For the first time, we are hitting over N5 trillion, which is Tinubu’s gain. It is happening all over and we are just one year and seven months.

‘’Let them wait and see 2025. It will happen. We will secure this country. We will fix it. We are not jokers. Tinubu is a success. It has never been a failure with him. We will fix our country. Nigeria will be up again that we will be proud of.”

Ribadu also described the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taofeek Lagbaja, as a very loyal and committed officer who would be greatly missed.

He said: “You know we lost one of us, a very painful one. We lost Lagbaja, personally known to President Tinubu and also to me. An incredibly good person, very loyal, very committed, very honest. He served his country well.

“There are many like him. I don’t think we have ever had a team like this. The surprising thing people don’t know is how we have become a family. Those who are working for President Tinubu are one. We do things together. We will work and achieve results. We will change this place. It will be over soon. We are not players. And I tell you, politics will be played but soon they (critics) will not have much to talk about.”