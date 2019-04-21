Juventus win eighth consecutive Serie A title

Juventus have sealed an 8th straight Italian Serie A title, with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina at home.

The Old Lady fell behind at the beginning of the first half after Serbia defender, Nikola Milenkovic, scored from close range in the 6th minute.

Brazilian Alex Sandro leveled the match for the Bianconeri in the 37th minute, with a nice header from inside the box.

Juventus piled-up the pressure after the break, and sealed the victory after Argentinean defender German Pezzella netted an own goal before the hour mark. That’s while, No club in Europe’s top five leagues have ever won as many consecutive titles. Furthermore, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has also become the 1st player ever to win domestic titles in England, Spain and Italy.