Kano State Government has directed residents and property owners to recertify their landed property before 31st January 2025 or render them invalid.

Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Abduljabbar Mohammad Umar, disclosed the new development while briefing journalists on Wednesday.

According to Umar, the government is reinforcing the urgent need for registration or renewing interest in landed properties across the state in the public’s interest.

The commissioner reminded that the ministry, in line with the ongoing reformation exercise provides an avenue for obtaining land documents in an affordable and seamless process to strengthen land titles in Kano.

The commissioner warned that such a title would be invalidated at the end of January.

“The system is to provide accurate and reliable records through eliminating manual processes, thereby minimizing errors, manipulation of land files and titles, and delays in the processing transactions. This will also make land ownership verification and updates more straightforward,” he said.

“The new certificates are also designed with advanced security features, rendering them virtually impossible to forge. This will ensure the integrity of property rights while significantly reducing incidents of fraud by criminals.”