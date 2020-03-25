Lagos, Ondo states shut down markets for seven days

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the closure of all markets not selling essential commodities such as medical supplies, water, foodstuff amongst others.

The closure, which is effective Thursday, March 26, is part of efforts to curtail the community transmission of coronavirus.

In a live press conference on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu said, “All open markets and stores except for sellers of food and medicines, medical equipment and other essential life-saving products are directed to close from Thursday 26th, 2020 for the next 7 days.”

“All markets and stalls except those selling food items, water, medicines, pharmacies, medical equipment and other related essential life-saving products are hereby directed to close effective from Thursday, March 26th, 2020 for seven days at the first instance,” he said.

In the same vein, “All fast foods, eateries, restaurants are enjoined to serve takeaway for all their customers with no in-dinning service permitted whatsoever.

“Shops in malls that are not selling any of these initially mentioned essential daily needs are all meant to close down from Thursday”.

“It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.

“We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”

Also, all markets, malls and shops in Ondo state have been ordered to shut down for seven days, as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu gave the order on Tuesday.

Last week, the state closed all schools and banned political, social and religious gatherings for 14 days.

Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation said only life-saving and sustaining items would be allowed.

Also prohibited, until further notice, were gatherings at clubs, beer parlours and joints.

The state executive council meeting on March 23 took all the decisions, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Under this fresh directive, which is for a period of seven days in the first instance, only the sale of life-saving and sustaining items like food, water and medicals shall be allowed,” he said.

The governor also directed the immediate cancellation of all official engagements of the government, the commissioner said.

“This directive includes courtesy calls and other engagements already approved and scheduled prior to this time; and shall suffice for a period of 14 days in the first instance.

“Similarly, Akeredolu reiterates that the suspension of political gatherings and meetings is still in force.

“The governor seeks the co-operation and understanding of all residents in the state as he works assiduously to keep the state safe from COVID-19,” he said.