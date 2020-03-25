Sen. Rose Oko dies in UK hospital

Senator Rose Oko, who represented Cross River North Senatorial district in the National Assembly, died on Monday in a medical facility in the United Kingdom.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member died while undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.

She was aged 63.

She was a second term member of the National Assembly and until her death, the chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

The late Oko was born on September 27, 1956.

She was a member of the House of Representatives when she represented the Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in the 7th National Assembly.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and was Deputy Chairman House Committee on Education.

She was elected as the first female representative from her Senatorial District in June 2015, and re-elected in 2019.

A one-minute silence was observed for the deceased at the Senate Chambers on Tuesday following a motion by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North); and seconded by Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP – Abia South).