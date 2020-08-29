Lagos seals 27 buildings in Lekki over illegal development

The Lagos State Government on Friday intensified its efforts to rid the State of illegal and unapproved building construction as it sealed 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, while supervising the sealing of the erring structures, said the buildings, most of which were in use, were either built without planning permit or built without conforming to their approval order.

He emphasised that the area, being a physical development hub in the State, must not be allowed to be defaced with illegal developments, stressing that all physical developments in Lekki and other areas of the State must conform to the planning laws of the State.

Salako reiterated that it was by enforcing strict compliance to laws and regulations that the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings could be stopped.

“It is by so doing that we could protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organised and livable environment,” he said.

Salako urged those buying or renting landed properties to ensure that such properties had planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation in order to avoid their property being sealed.

The enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts commenced some weeks back to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings and sanitize the built environment of Lagos State.