Liverpool reclaim top spot with Salah wonder strike against Chelsea

Liverpool have once again reclaimed the top spot from Manchester City after a 2-0 home win against Chelsea in English Premier League.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in terms of goals after 45 minutes of play at Anfield on Sunday with chances going begging both sides of the field.

However, Liverpool started the game with more urgency after the break and were rewarded through a close-range header by Sadio Mane in the 51st minute.

Less than two minutes later Mohamed Salah netted a magnificent second, arrowing an unstoppable screamer into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Liverpool held on to secure the three vital points and climbed back to the summit with 85 points, two more than Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Chelsea, whose Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow, remain 4th with 66 points. – Pres TV.