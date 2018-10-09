Longest serving teacher, missionary in Nigeria dies at 87

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has announced the death of Rev. Fr. Angus Fraser, believed to be the longest serving teacher and missionary in Nigeria.

Fraser, who was aged 87, was born on April 8 1931 and hailed from a Caribbean Island country called Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Announcing the death in a statement on Monday in Makurdi, Fr Jude Ortese, chancellor of the diocese, said Fraser was the founding principal of Mount Saint Gabriel’s college, Makurdi in 1971 and also founded the Via Christi society.

Ortese said the Catholic church “was saddened to announce the death of Very Revd Fr Angus Fraser, the founding Principal of Mt St Gabriel’s Secondary School(MSG) Makurdi and founder of Via Christi Society”.

Ortese said Fraser died on the night of October 7, after a brief illness at Princess Royal Hospital, Farnborough, near Orpington, United Kingdom, where he was receiving treatment.

Otese, however, said burial arrangements would be communicated later.

The late priest was appointed principal of MSG on July 9, 1971, while the school was founded in January, 1964.

In 2003, Fraser was given a National Award of Member, Federal Republic of Nigeria MFR, under the then President Obasanjo’s regime and was honoured with the “Lifetime Achievement Awards” by the Former US President,Mr Bill Clinton, as the “Best Teacher in Nigeria.

Fraser also bagged the THISDAY prestigious award of the “Longest serving Principal in Nigeria” in Abeokuta ,Ogun in 2013.

The priest taught highly placed Nigerians including; one time Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, late Sen. Emmanuel Okpede, former Rep. Terngu Tsegba, Herman Hembe and ex Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Michael Aondoakaa (SAN).

Others are two incumbent priests, their Lordships Most Rev. Dr. William Avenya and Most Rev. Dr. Peter Adoboh, bishops of Makurdi and Katsina-ala dioceses respectively.

Amongst those he taught are politicians, Politicians, technocrats, dons, musicians and captains of industry. – NAN.