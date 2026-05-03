The Labour Party (LP) has unveiled its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2026 primary elections ahead of the 2027 general polls, pegging its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at a combined ₦50 million.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said the schedule aligns with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Asogwa disclosed that the party’s National Leader and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, would receive both the expression of interest and nomination forms free of charge.

According to the timetable, the sale of nomination forms will commence on May 6 and end on May 16, while submission of completed forms is scheduled for May 17 to May 18.

A breakdown of the fees shows that House of Assembly aspirants will pay ₦3 million, House of Representatives ₦5 million, Senate ₦10 million, and governorship ₦25 million.

“For the presidential race, aspirants are to pay ₦10 million for the expression of interest form and ₦40 million for the nomination form, bringing the total to ₦50 million.

“The party has, however, approved concessions for women, youths aged 25 to 30, and persons living with disabilities, who are only required to pay for the expression of interest forms across all categories.

“Please note that Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, will receive both his expression of interest and nomination forms free of charge, in recognition of his performance in office and contributions to the party’s image,” Asogwa stated.

The party fixed May 20 for the screening of House of Assembly and governorship aspirants, while National Assembly and presidential aspirants will be screened on May 22. Screening results are expected to be published on May 23.

Appeals and petitions will hold on May 24 for state-level positions and May 25 for National Assembly and presidential aspirants, with the final list of cleared aspirants to be released on May 26.

Primaries for House of Assembly and governorship positions are scheduled for May 27, while those for National Assembly and presidential aspirants will take place on May 29.

The party also urged prospective aspirants who are yet to register as members to take advantage of its ongoing e-registration, which closes at midnight on May 4, ahead of the submission of its membership register to INEC.