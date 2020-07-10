Magu: Osinbajo writes Police IG, seeks journalist’s probe over N4bn allegation

Lawyers to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have written to the Inspector General of Police asking for a full investigation into allegations made by an online journalist Jackson Ude from Point-Blank news who on the 8th of July 2020 wrote an article alleging that the vice president had received N4billion from the embattled EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu.

According to the article, the money was part of a N39billion loot by Mr Magu.

The blogger is also said to have alleged that the embattled EFCC chair is begging for a soft landing from the presidential panel because of this.

The letter written by the chambers of Bayo Osipitan and Co dated 8th July 2020 describes the allegations as vicious and malicious meant to portray the vice president as a dishonest and disloyal public officer unfit for the office of the vice president.

The letter called for a thorough investigation into the allegations made by Jackson Ude, noting that if those claims are found to be false, then criminal proceedings for criminal defamation should be brought against Jackson Ude.

Osinbajo’s call comes on the heels of an ongoing probe into the operations of Ibrahim Magu as acting boss of the EFCC.

Magu, who is believed to have been removed from office is spending a fourth day in the custody of the Nigeria Police.

This comes as the presidential panel continues its investigation into the activities of the commission under the leadership of Magu.

The panel is reported to have extended its probe to properties alleged to have been acquired by Magu in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Tuesday night, a team of security officials reportedly searched his homes in Abuja and were reported to have left with some documents, although it was not confirmed if anything incriminating was found during the search.

The investigation of Magu followed the allegations of misconduct levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was said to have written to President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding the removal of Magu as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Meanwhile, the Presidency believes the probe has reinforced the commitment of the Buhari administration to transparency and accountability.