Man City make winning return to extend Liverpool’s wait

The Premier League makes its eagerly anticipated return yesterday after 100 days in lockdown but behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Manchester City extended Liverpool’s wait to win a first league title in 30 years as Pep Guardiola’s men beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 at an empty Etihad to secure the first win of the Premier League’s restart on Wednesday.

Both sets of players came together before kick-off to take a knee in protest of racial injustice, as had Aston Villa and Sheffield United players in the first match of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ after a 100-day stoppage due to coronavirus.

But the difference in quality between the two sides showed once City found their groove as a nightmare evening for Arsenal defender David Luiz condemned his side to defeat.

The Brazilian turned Kevin De Bruyne’s cross into the path of Raheem Sterling to fire home the opener in first half stoppage time and was then sent off for pulling down Riyad Mahrez. – AFP.